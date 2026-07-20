Security controls among those reviewed. Source: Hacken
The report said institutional due diligence is beginning to include signer-set changes, collateral backing, third-party dependencies, incident-response readiness and the scope and recency of audits. Abraxas said it now explicitly screens for timelocks, withdrawal-address whitelisting, multiparty controls and single-key or single-verifier dependencies.
The shift has also appeared in regulatory and industry scrutiny. In a July 10 Cointelegraph report, BitGo Chief Operating Officer Jody Mettler said institutional clients had begun asking more detailed questions about custody providers’ access controls, incident response and business continuity as European regulators examined operational resilience under the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).
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Hacken said 14 projects exploited in the second quarter had previously been audited. However, most losses stemmed from areas outside the scope of conventional smart contract reviews. The affected surfaces included signer devices, bridge validators, backend infrastructure, admin keys and older contracts that remained live despite being deprecated.
The dataset covered 1,427 projects with market caps above $1 million, drawn from assets listed across the top 50 centralized exchanges by CoinGecko Trust Score. Hacken excluded wrapped assets, stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets. Its data relied on publicly observable and disclosed controls, which means that private arrangements may not be captured.
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