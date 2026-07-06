North Korean state actors blamed for crypto attacks

The KelpDAO and Drift Protocol incidents even sparked a meeting between US, Japanese and South Korean authorities late last month over how the nations can mitigate North Korea’s malicious cyber activity and illicit revenue generation.
The state officials also acknowledged that North Korean IT workers are increasingly using AI to enhance their schemes — a development that some cybersecurity leaders believe has significantly increased the scale, speed and sophistication of protocol exploits.
CertiK cautioned that the “industry is absorbing a structurally higher rate of attack activity” than last year and that — excluding the Bybit incident — attacks are becoming “targeted and more financially destructive per event.”
TRM Labs reached a similar conclusion in its H1 2026 report on Wednesday, stating that the "decline in total dollars stolen should not be mistaken for a safer environment."
"The lower total reflects the absence of another record setting theft, not a reduction in attacker capability."
TRM's analysis found that the number of incidents more than doubled from 83 to 207 in H1, the highest number TRM has recorded across a six-month period.
Smart contract exploits accounted for 125 or 60% of the incidents in H1, TRM added.
CertiK said private keys and multisignature wallet management remain the “most consequential security surface” for attackers to exploit.
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CertiK urged crypto protocols and institutions holding significant onchain assets to harden every layer of private key management — from hardware security and multisignature governance to even geographically spreading out where signers are based.
This is an “area where security investment yields asymmetric returns,” CertiK said.
Crypto hardware wallet providers like Ledger have also long warned users to store seed phrases offline and never share them as a basic safeguard against phishing.
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