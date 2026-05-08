When hacking didn’t work, they sent a burglar

Ferro using a brick to break into a victim’s home. Source: Justice
Related: Coinbase faces lawsuit over frozen funds from $55M crypto theft
The conspiracy ran from late 2023 to early 2025, with members across California, Connecticut, New York, Florida and overseas. The conspirators each had a role, including hacking databases, identifying targets, making fraudulent calls and laundering money. When victims kept their funds on hardware wallets that couldn’t be accessed remotely, the gang turned to Ferro.
Ferro and his co-conspirators spent the stolen funds on luxury items, including Hermès Birkin bags, watches priced up to $500,000, private jets and exotic cars worth as much as $3.8 million. Nightclub tabs alone reached $500,000 in a single evening.
Ferro also laundered money using fake identification documents, purchased over $255,000 in designer goods for co-conspirators, and helped a jailed conspiracy leader by converting crypto to cash to cover legal fees.
The investigation was led by the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation.
Related: Law enforcement freezes $41M connected to $150M crypto Ponzi collapse
April was the worst month for crypto hacks in over a year, with losses totaling $629.7 million, according to DefiLlama. KelpDAO’s $293 million exploit and Drift Protocol’s $280 million hack drove the bulk of the damage, together accounting for more than 90% of monthly losses.
According to Chainalysis security head Yaniv Nissenboim, April’s hack surge reflects a shift toward sophisticated attacks targeting the infrastructure connecting onchain protocols to offchain systems.
Magazine: AI-driven hacks could kill DeFi — unless projects act now
More on the subject