Kazakhstan ranked third globally by estimated Bitcoin mining hash rate, according to data by the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) published in 2022. Source: CCAF
Separately, Kazakhstan’s government has introduced a “70/30” energy model that allows data centers and digital miners to directly access up to 70% of new power generation capacity created through infrastructure upgrades.
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The decree also outlines plans to develop tokenized financial instruments and national trading infrastructure, as the Central Asian country seeks to attract digital asset investment.
“Our goal is to make Kazakhstan a point of attraction for global capital and expertise while ensuring maximum transparency and protection for every participant in this market,” MAIDD Minister Zhaslan Madiyev said.
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