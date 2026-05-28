About 10 hours after the launch, Veda said the Bitcoin yield product had passed $30 million worth of Bitcoin deposits from 4,000 unique wallets.
Kraken’s three stablecoin yield products that it launched in January have exceeded around $245 million in customer deposits and generated over $2.2 million in yield since launching on Jan. 26.
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Kraken’s product generates yield from Bitcoin by swapping it to Kraken Wrapped Bitcoin (kBTC), a token replicating Bitcoin’s price, which crypto platform Sentora then allocates across crypto lending platforms such as Aave, Morpho and Tydro.
The product is non-custodial, meaning only depositors can withdraw or transfer their funds. Withdrawals are estimated to take five days to process, and the service providers take a 25% performance fee on rewards.
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