Wall Street pushes deeper into tokenization

Executives discuss stablecoins and tokenized assets during a panel at WAIB Summit 2026 in Monaco. Photo: Cointelegraph
On March 18, the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved Nasdaq's pilot proposal to support the trading of tokenized versions of high-volume stocks and securities.
Days later, on March 24, the New York Stock Exchange partnered with tokenization platform Securitize to develop blockchain-based trading infrastructure for Wall Street, including tokenized shares of stocks and exchange-traded funds.
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The initiative forms part of parent company Intercontinental Exchange's plans for a tokenized securities venue featuring 24/7 trading, instant settlement, stablecoin-based funding and onchain settlement.
The sector has also attracted significant investment. On Thursday, Digital Asset Holdings raised $355 million in a round led by Andreessen Horowitz's crypto arm. The deal reportedly valued the company at around $2 billion. The capital will be used to expand Canton Network, a platform designed for financial institutions to tokenize and settle traditional securities while keeping sensitive data private.
Canton has already been piloted by institutions including Goldman Sachs, BNY Mellon, BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered, Société Générale and Deutsche Börse.
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