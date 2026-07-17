Source: Dark Web Informer
Related: MacOS malware hijacks Telegram sessions, targets crypto wallets: SlowMist
In July 2024, the FBI seized about $36 million worth of cryptocurrency from Scattered Spider-linked wallets, according to the DOJ’s September release.
According to the DOJ, investigators linked the group to at least 120 computer network intrusions. It said the FBI traced and seized digital assets tied to wallets allegedly controlled by members of the group as part of its investigation.
“These malicious attacks caused widespread disruption to US businesses and organizations, including critical infrastructure and the federal court system, highlighting the significant and growing threat posed by brazen cybercriminals,” said Matthew Galeotti, then acting assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.
Magazine: Does Botanix’s failure prove Bitcoiners don’t care about DeFi?