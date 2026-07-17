The pair pleaded guilty after investigators linked them to the Scattered Spider cybercrime group, which US prosecutors say extorted dozens of companies.

The United Kingdom National Crime Agency (NCA) and City of London Police said two men associated with the “Scattered Spider” hacking group were sentenced to five years and six months in prison.

The two pleaded guilty during their first court appearance at Woolwich Crown Court on June 22 and were sentenced on Thursday, according to a press release from the NCA.

British authorities said the pair were part of the Scattered Spider cybercrime group, which investigators have linked to high-profile ransomware and cryptocurrency extortion attacks targeting companies in the UK and the US.

The hacking group was linked to the infiltration of London’s public transport network in September 2024, leading to a reported 29 million British pounds ($38.9 million) in losses and recovery costs.

US prosecutors linked the Scattered Spider group to collecting $115 million in crypto ransom payments from at least 47 US companies, according to a September press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The group was also accused of breaching Caesars Entertainment and stealing a large customer database in September 2023, prompting the company to pay a $15 million ransom in Bitcoin (BTC).

US prosecutors said the group’s attacks disrupted businesses and organizations nationwide, including critical infrastructure and the federal court system.

Source: Dark Web Informer

Related: MacOS malware hijacks Telegram sessions, targets crypto wallets: SlowMist

FBI seized $36 million from Scattered Spider-linked wallets

In July 2024, the FBI seized about $36 million worth of cryptocurrency from Scattered Spider-linked wallets, according to the DOJ’s September release.

According to the DOJ, investigators linked the group to at least 120 computer network intrusions. It said the FBI traced and seized digital assets tied to wallets allegedly controlled by members of the group as part of its investigation.

“These malicious attacks caused widespread disruption to US businesses and organizations, including critical infrastructure and the federal court system, highlighting the significant and growing threat posed by brazen cybercriminals,” said Matthew Galeotti, then acting assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

Magazine: Does Botanix’s failure prove Bitcoiners don’t care about DeFi?