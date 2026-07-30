Layoffs by month. Source: CryptoJobsList
Earlier in July, crypto wallet company Exodus announced plans to cut 25% of its staff while reorganizing around a full-stack card-issuance and stablecoin-payments platform. Exodus said the move could produce between $10 million and $13 million in annual operating savings.
On Tuesday, blockchain infrastructure developer Gnosis invited companies hiring across engineering, product, design, marketing, developer relations and customer relations to contact it for introductions to former employees affected by a recent restructuring. The company said on July 17 that it had reduced its workforce following a review of its consumer-facing Gnosis App.
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