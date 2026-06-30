KYC and availability: EU and UK among restricted geos

MetaMask launches Money Account it says offers up to 4% variable APY on mUSD stablecoin balances and card spending, with DeFi-powered yield via vaults, excluding the UK and EU.

MetaMask, a self-custodial wallet developed by Consensys, is launching a new product that it says lets users earn yield on its MetaMask USD (mUSD) stablecoin and spend it via a card exclusively on the Monad blockchain.

The company on Tuesday announced the launch of Money Account, a product it says offers up to 4% variable annual percentage yield (APY) on eligible stablecoin deposits in supported jurisdictions.

“Your balance earns the moment you add funds, and you can spend the moment you need to,” Consensys CEO Joe Lubin said in a statement seen by Cointelegraph.

The launch comes amid ongoing debate over yield-bearing stablecoin products in the US, where the CLARITY Act includes provisions restricting the payment of interest or yield on payment stablecoins when tied to holding.

Yield engine powered by DeFi vaults

Money Account generates yield through decentralized finance (DeFi) lending strategies rather than issuer-paid interest, MetaMask senior director of product Johann Bornman told Cointelegraph.

The system relies on two entirely separate mechanisms, separating how the stablecoin is backed from how yield is generated, Bornman said.

A preview of MetaMask’s Money Account. Source: ConsenSys

The first mechanism involves stablecoin backing. Bridge, a Stripe company, holds US dollar reserves and short-term Treasury bills that back mUSD on a 1:1 basis. Under this structure, the issuer does not pay any yield to holders.

The second mechanism is the DeFi yield layer. When users deposit into a Money Account, funds are routed through onchain vault provider Veda, which allocates capital into established lending protocols such as Aave and Morpho.

“Simply put, mUSD’s reserve backing and the yield users earn are structurally separate,” Bornman said, adding: “The yield doesn’t come from the issuer, it comes from DeFi protocol activity.”

KYC and availability: EU and UK among restricted geos

The Money Account is rolling out globally on Tuesday, except in the United Kingdom, European Union member states and sanctioned jurisdictions, Bornman said.

As MetaMask operates a self-custodial wallet, the platform itself does not require Know Your Customer checks, but KYC is required for any features that interact with regulated services, including fiat on-ramps and the MetaMask Card.

Related: Trezor adds native USDt, USDC yield via Morpho integration

“Money Account itself does not require KYC, users can hold mUSD and earn yield with the click of a button,” Bornman said. “Where KYC is required, those checks are carried out by third-party providers that operate those regulated services, not by MetaMask,” he added.

The launch comes less than a year after MetaMask officially launched its wallet-native mUSD stablecoin in September 2025.

MetaMask USD (mUSD) market capitalization since launch. Source: CoinGecko

The stablecoin’s market capitalization briefly peaked above $100 million shortly after launch before slipping below $30 million, according to CoinGecko data.

At the time of writing, mUSD’s market cap stood at $32 million, placing it among smaller US dollar-pegged stablecoins by market size.

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