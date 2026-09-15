Source: Blockaid
The attack was then front-run by an MEV bot known as Yoink, an automated program that monitors blockchain transactions for profitable opportunities. The bot captured the rsETH before the original exploiter could take control of the funds, while Etherscan data shows Yoink transferred about 18.93 ETH, worth roughly $46,000, to an address labeled as a block builder in the same transaction.
Kelp, the protocol behind rsETH, subsequently placed the address that received the funds under a 24-hour pause, temporarily preventing the tokens from being transferred. “This is a precautionary, wallet-level measure only,” Kelp said. “Kelp contracts are safe, rsETH remains fully backed.”
Source: KelpDAO
The protocol said minting, withdrawals and integrations were continuing normally while it worked with security experts to investigate the incident. The apparent attack vector involved the custom module connected to the victim’s Safe, while Kelp said its own contracts were unaffected.
Cointelegraph contacted Blockaid and Kelp for additional comment but had not received a response by publication.
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