The regulator expects the system’s first phase to be fully operational in 2027. ESMA previously disclosed plans for a second phase in February. Monday’s work program said it would add analytical features and expand the types of data available, with rollout scheduled for the fourth quarter subject to board approval.
ESMA also plans to feed its supervisory experience into the European Commission’s MiCA review, expected by June 2027, and prepare for any legislative proposal that may follow.
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