While some investors hold back from buying Bitcoin when it reaches new highs, MicroStrategy has doubled down, demonstrating a strong commitment to the cryptocurrency.

In a Nov. 11 announcement, the business intelligence firm turned Bitcoin (BTC) investor said it bought 27,200 Bitcoin for about $2.03 billion in cash. MicroStrategy purchased the coins between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10, at an average price of $74,463 per BTC, including fees and expenses.

With the latest purchase, the company now holds a total of 279,420 BTC, worth nearly $23 billion at current market prices.

Selling shares to buy more Bitcoin

According to MicroStrategy, the BTC purchases were made using proceeds from issuing and selling its shares.

MicroStrategy reported entering into sales agreements with various companies on Aug. 1 and on Oct. 30. As of Nov. 10, it had sold approximately 7.8 million shares for about $2 billion

The company also disclosed that its BTC yield — a key performance metric assessing its Bitcoin acquisition strategy — was 7.3% from Oct. 1 to Nov. 10. For the year to date, its BTC yield stands at 26.4%.

The news follows the company’s share price increasing following Donald Trump’s victory in the United States presidential election on Nov. 5. On Nov. 8, MicroStrategy’s stock price had shot up by 19.9% after Trump’s victory was confirmed.

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin ROI surpasses 100%

Meanwhile, the MicroStrategy Bitcoin portfolio tracker, “Saylor Tracker” — named after the company’s executive chairman, Michael Saylor — showed the firm’s return on investments on BTC had surpassed 100% on Nov. 10.

The data tracker showed that the company’s holdings at the time had already surpassed $20.5 billion even before adding the company’s latest BTC purchase.

BitcoinTreasuries data shows that the company had bought BTC 42 times at an average price of $39,292. The firm remains the largest corporate BTC holder, followed by Marathon Digital and Riot platforms. The two companies hold BTC worth about $2.1 billion and $840 million, respectively.

