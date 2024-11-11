Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin stash increased to more than $20 billion in value as the leading cryptocurrency rallied above $80,000.

MicroStrategy’s 252,200 Bitcoin (BTC) is now worth $20.5 billion — putting the company up over 104% on its Bitcoin investment strategy, according to “Saylor Tracker,” named after the firm’s executive chairman, Michael Saylor.

The Bitcoin-stacking firm has bought Bitcoin 42 times at a dollar cost average of $39,292, BitcoinTreasuries data shows.

MicroStrategy remains by far the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, followed by Bitcoin miners Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms, which hold $2.1 billion and $840 million worth of Bitcoin, respectively.

MicroStrategy is looking to raise an ambitious $42 billion over the next three years to stack more Bitcoin under its “21/21” plan — consisting of $21 billion worth of equity and $21 billion in fixed-income securities.

Bitcoin is currently priced at $81,617, an all-time high, according to CoinGecko.

The pump has also benefitted other major Bitcoin holders.

Bhutan’s Bitcoin holdings exceeded $1 billion, according to blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence.

Bhutan’s cryptocurrency holdings. Source: Arkham Intelligence

Bhutan has been constructing a large-scale Bitcoin mining operation and is seemingly using Bitcoin as a strategic currency reserve.

The country’s Bitcoin holdings account for 32% of its $3.15 billion gross domestic product, according to the International Monetary Fund, citing data from October 2024.

El Salvador is also reaping the rewards of its Bitcoin investment strategy, with its stash of 5,930 Bitcoin now worth more than $482 million, Drop Stab data shows.

The Central American country is up 80% on its Bitcoin investment with almost $214 million in unrealized profits.

But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

El Salvador started its Bitcoin investment strategy two months before it peaked in the 2020-2021 cycle, with widespread media criticism following after the broader market tanked in 2022.

The Nayib Bukele-led country continues to dollar-cost-average into Bitcoin by buying exactly 1 Bitcoin per day.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin balance. Source: The National Bitcoin Office of El Salvador

El Salvador is also stacking Bitcoin through its passport program and revenue from its volcanic Bitcoin mining venture.

