The South Korean financial group plans to build a $109 billion digital asset business spanning crypto, stablecoins and tokenized assets, according to The Korea Times.

South Korean financial group Mirae Asset plans to build a 150 trillion won ($109 billion) digital asset business around Digital X, the crypto exchange formerly known as Korbit, according to The Korea Times.

The report said Digital X will focus on crypto, stablecoins, real-world assets and security token offerings, with plans to tokenize physical assets including gold, silver and electricity.

The expansion plans follow Mirae Asset Consulting’s acquisition of a 97.15% stake in Korbit in July for a cumulative 141.4 billion won. The exchange was subsequently rebranded as Digital X, marking the first time an affiliate of a South Korean financial group acquired control of a domestic crypto exchange.

Founded in 2013, Korbit was South Korea’s first cryptocurrency exchange. Despite its long history, the exchange accounted for just 0.5% of South Korea’s cryptocurrency trading market in 2025, according to the country’s Fair Trade Commission.

Mirae Asset founder and chairman Park Hyeon-joo outlined the plans at a Digital X employee event in Seoul on Wednesday. “Our initial goal is to make Digital X a core pillar of ‘Mirae Asset 3.0,’” he said, according to The Korea Times.

On Monday, Digital X began waiving trading fees across all won-denominated assets, with the zero-fee policy set to run through Aug. 24, 2027.

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