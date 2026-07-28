The new exchange-traded products track Ether and Solana, offer staking rewards and follow the firm’s Bitcoin fund launched earlier this year.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management has launched Ether and Solana exchange-traded products, expanding its fund lineup beyond Bitcoin.

The Morgan Stanley Ethereum Trust (NYSE Arca: MSSE) and Morgan Stanley Solana Trust (NYSE Arca: MSOL) seek to track the performance of Ether (ETH) and Solana (SOL), respectively, using the CoinDesk Ether Benchmark 4PM NY Settlement Rate and CoinDesk Solana Benchmark 4PM NY Settlement Rate.

Both funds carry a 0.14% expense ratio and intend to stake a portion of their holdings, with staking rewards passed through to investors. Morgan Stanley said it will not retain any portion of the staking rewards earned by either fund.

The launch follows Morgan Stanley’s rollout of spot cryptocurrency trading on its E*TRADE platform earlier this month, allowing eligible clients to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin, Ether and Solana through a partnership with crypto infrastructure provider Zero Hash.

In April, Morgan Stanley launched the Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust (NYSE Arca: MSBT), becoming the first major US commercial bank to offer a spot Bitcoin ETF. The fund had more than $381 million in assets under management as of July 16, according to the company.

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