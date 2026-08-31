Source: Onchain Lens
Metaplanet is the fourth-largest corporate Bitcoin (BTC) holder with 35,102 BTC worth $2.75 billion in its coffers. If confirmed to be a sale, the transfers would reduce the company’s holdings by over 29%.
The report follows news that French Bitcoin treasury company Capital B appears to be moving in the opposite direction as it announced that it successfully raised €21.0 million ($24.5 million) through a private share placement to acquire 270 BTC. Still, Metaplanet is following the broader industry trend, with smaller treasury companies recently selling their holdings.