Source: New Jersey Attorney General
Citing New Jersey’s enforcement against Kalshi, the petition presented the Supreme Court with the question of “whether the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act preempted States from regulating sports bets that occur within their jurisdictions if those bets are offered on markets registered with the [CFTC].” Cointelegraph reached out to the CFTC for comment but did not receive an immediate response.
Related: Kalshi issues first lifetime ban for Republican politician over insider bets
The petition challenges an April opinion from the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, in which judges ruled 2-1 against New Jersey’s gaming authorities, saying Kalshi’s argument that the company had a ”reasonable chance of success” in claiming that the CFTC’s Commodity Exchange Act preempted state law. It specifically challenges the CFTC’s claim that sports bets on prediction market platforms amount to “swaps” under the agency’s purview and argued “federal law does not preempt state sports-gambling laws regardless.”
“Because federal law prohibits trading swaps off CFTC-registered markets, a victory for Kalshi would mean that all sports gambling off such CFTC-registered markets would seemingly become illegal even if state law allows it,” said the New Jersey AG’s announcement on the petition.
Kalshi spokesperson Dani Lever told Cointelegraph that the company disagreed with New Jersey’s decision to appeal to the Supreme Court, saying that it could not be “regulated by 50 different regulators.“
”We remain confident in the lower courts’ rulings, and nothing in New Jersey’s filing today changes our view,” said Lever.
Event contract on when the US Supreme Court will hear a prediction markets case. Source: Polymarket
Whether the Supreme Court justices will take up the issue of prediction markets is unclear. Many experts have been speculating that the justices could weigh in on a case that went to the appellate court in Nevada. Whether the court chooses the Kalshi case in Nevada, the one in New Jersey or an enforcement action against a different company down the road, any potential decision could decide which authorities can regulate prediction markets.
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