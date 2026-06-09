Crypto exchanges race to bring stock derivatives onshore

OKX Europe launched X-Perps. Source: OKX
The addition of contracts linked to the Magnificent 7, a nickname for seven of the largest US tech companies, comes as exchanges increasingly package traditional financial assets into crypto-native trading products.
Kraken rolled out regulated tokenized equity perpetual futures for non-US clients in February, including instruments tied to the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Magnificent 7 and gold, built on its xStocks framework.
Coinbase followed in March, launching stock perpetual futures for non-US users via Coinbase Advanced and Coinbase International Exchange with crypto-settled margin.
Binance has also expanded into equities-linked products, rolling out commission-free trading for US-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds for non-US users earlier in June.
Related: France's AMF regulator sets June 30 deadline for MiCA licensing
OKX’s bet is that X-Perps bring that equity derivatives functionality for European retail in a single, regulated account, rather than forcing traders to juggle a broker regulated under the MiFID II for stocks and an offshore crypto exchange for perpetual futures.
Erald Ghoos, chief executive of OKX Europe, told Cointelegraph that X-Perps volumes in Europe have risen more than 447% since May 1 and are “predominantly” being driven by new clients who previously traded US equity-linked derivatives on offshore or unlicensed platforms.
The growth of stock-linked products on crypto platforms comes as European regulators examine how existing securities and derivatives rules apply to crypto-linked investment products.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) warned in February that leveraged crypto-linked derivatives may fall under existing EU CFD rules, which impose limits on leverage, margin close-out protections and risk warnings.
European regulators are also examining how investor protection rules apply to perpetual derivatives and tokenized stock products ahead of the EU's full MiCA framework implementation on July 1, 2026.
Crypto asset service providers that fail to obtain authorization will be required to stop serving EU clients.
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