Financial technology company Omnes and financial services provider Apex Group said on Tuesday that they plan to issue a tokenized secured debt note backed by Bitcoin hashrate on Base.

The two companies announced that they would tokenize the Omnes Mining Note (OMN), an institutional-grade structured note backed by the Bitcoin (BTC) hashrate. The companies said it will be issued and managed on the Base blockchain, Coinbase’s Ethereum layer-2 network.

Apex said the note is designed to give institutional investors “direct economic exposure to new Bitcoin production measured in hashrate” without the operational burden of managing mining hardware, energy procurement and facilities.

The launch adds a new type of crypto-linked security to the tokenization market by packaging mining output into a regulated investment product that can be transferred onchain between approved investors.

Omnes CEO Emmanuel Montero said the OMN is intended to convert Bitcoin mining output into a structured financial instrument backed by large-scale mining operations. “Bitcoin mining is the only mechanism that creates new Bitcoin through protocol issuance. This is economically distinct from yield strategies that rely on redistributing existing Bitcoin,” he said.

Bitcoin mining exposure packaged into a tokenized debt note

According to the announcement, the OMN is designed to give professional investors outside of the United States economic exposure linked to mining production, using hashrate as its underlying metric. The Bitcoin hashrate is the computational power that secures the network and produces new coins.

The product essentially lets investors benefit from Bitcoin mining activity without running mining operations themselves.

Related: Nasdaq, Talos target collateral bottleneck in institutional tokenization push

Issued as a secured debt note, the product applies a traditional financial structure with blockchain-based features, including onchain transfers between approved investors.

While the product expands access to mining exposure, details on how hashrate translates into investor returns, as well as the note’s liquidity and risk profile, were not fully disclosed.

Cointelegraph reached out to Omnes and Apex Group for more information, but had not received a response by publication.

Tokenized assets climb to over $23 billion in March

The plans to tokenize Bitcoin mining exposure come amid a rise in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) in 2026.

On March 11, DefiLlama data showed that the value of tokenized RWAs on public blockchains reached roughly $23.6 billion, up 66% year-to-date.

Onchain market cap for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). Source: DefiLlama

At the time of writing, the onchain market capitalization for tokenized RWAs stood at around at $23 billion, according to DefiLlama.

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