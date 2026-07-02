Washington steps up AI oversight

Source: Vivek Sen
The White House is preparing voluntary standards for frontier AI models following its intervention in the rollout of recent systems from OpenAI and Anthropic.
The guidance is expected to be announced as early as next week and would set security benchmarks, establish review timelines and clarify who can access the most advanced AI models in the US and abroad.
The Trump administration reportedly requested a staggered rollout of OpenAI's GPT-5.6 and temporarily imposed export controls on Anthropic's latest models over cybersecurity concerns before lifting the restrictions.
Related: Anthropic to bring back Fable 5 as US lifts export controls
Cointelegraph reached out to OpenAI for comment on the reported discussions but had not received a response by the time of publication.
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