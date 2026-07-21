Pakistan steps up crypto enforcement with dedicated federal unit

A senior official with Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency reportedly recommended other agencies establish similar units to address crypto-related crime.

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) established a dedicated investigative unit to probe cases involving cybercrime and financial fraud linked to cryptocurrency.

First reported by Dawn news on Tuesday, the crypto investigation unit will probe digital asset use in crimes, while Pakistan’s Virt­ual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) will continue being responsible for digital asset regulation. FIA Counter-Terrorism Wing Director Muhammad Athar Waheed reportedly recommended other agencies in the country establish similar units to address crypto-related crime.

Bilal Bin Saqib, who chairs PVARA, said in December 2025 that Pakistan ranked as the world’s third-largest crypto market by retail activity. Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said at the same event that, based on Pakistan’s crypto regulation and adoption, the country could become a world leader in the industry by 2030.

The establishment of the crypto crime-focused unit under Pakistan’s government was the latest development following the creation of PVARA in July 2025. The regulator has already approved licenses for major exchanges, including Binance and HTX.

Cointelegraph reached out to the FIA for comment on the crypto unit but did not receive an immediate response.