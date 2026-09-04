PAPL0 market cap on Injective. Source: Token Terminal
The mortgage migration is part of Pineapple’s broader relationship with Injective, which includes a separate $100 million Injective (INJ) digital asset treasury. Pineapple stakes INJ from the treasury, with Kraken serving as a primary validator for the holdings.
Related: The 5 types of real world assets being tokenized fastest onchain
Real estate has become a growing focus of the push to bring traditionally illiquid assets onchain, where tokenization can make property or investment interests easier to divide, transfer and access.
In June, Apex Group joined Goldman Sachs, Archax and LRC Group on a tokenized real estate fund whose shares are issued as digital tokens through Goldman Sachs’ Digital Asset Platform. The structure gives investors blockchain-based ownership of fund shares, rather than simply recording property data onchain.
Dubai has also expanded its real estate tokenization efforts. In February, the Dubai Land Department launched the second phase of a pilot after about $5 million in property had been tokenized, with transactions recorded on the XRP Ledger.
However, tokenized real estate still remains a small part of the broader real-world asset (RWA) market. The sector has about $226.5 million in distributed value, up 11.7% over the past 30 days, compared with $38.8 billion across tokenized RWAs tracked by RWA.xyz.
Tokenized real estate. Source: RWA.xyz
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