Bernstein analysts expect prediction markets to become one of the incremental earnings drivers for trading platform Robinhood Markets (HOOD), potentially surpassing its crypto-derived revenue.

Prediction markets could drive up to $1.7 billion in business for Robinhood by 2028, surpassing the projected $1.6 billion in crypto-based revenues for that year, according to a Bernstein analysts’ forecast shared with Cointelegraph on Monday.

The analysts expects Robinhood’s prediction market revenue to increase to $1.7 billion in 2028 from about $650 million this year, accounting for roughly 18% of Robinhood’s projected $9.4 billion in total 2028 revenue.

The forecast comes a day ahead of Robinhood’s third-quarter 2026 report and shows that prediction markets are becoming a growing revenue source for the retail-focused trading platform.

Bernstein expects Robinhood’s Q3 revenue to increase 13% quarter-over-quarter to around $1.5 billion, driven by growing equity notional volumes, options volumes, event contract volumes, along with a recovery in crypto trading volume.

Bernstein raised Robinhood’s revenue estimates by 3% for 2026, 4% for 2027 and 3% for 2028, while keeping its $160 price target unchanged, citing higher equities and crypto revenue assumptions.

The Nasdaq-traded shares were poised to open down on Monday, with premarket activity paring the stock price down to $93.60, according to Yahoo Finance. HOOD stock is down more than 29% over the past 12 months.

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