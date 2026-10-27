Hong Kong-based stablecoin payments company RedotPay is reportedly considering a confidential filing for a US initial public offering by the end of 2026, two months after reports that it had delayed its listing plans amid regulatory and legal hurdles.

RedotPay is also in talks with investors about a potential pre-IPO funding round that could value the company at between $4 billion and $5 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

RedotPay says it has more than 8 million users, while data from Paymentscan shows $410.5 million in 30-day stablecoin card transaction volume.

The company was first reported in February exploring a New York listing that could raise more than $1 billion at a valuation exceeding $4 billion, with JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies reportedly working on the offering.

However, Bloomberg reported in August that RedotPay had delayed its US listing plans amid regulatory hurdles and legal disputes involving Binance.

The company subsequently disputed that characterization, reportedly saying “there has been no deferral of our IPO,” and that the company is “continuing to work with our partners on the IPO process.”

In August, Binance-affiliated companies sued the founders of RedotPay, seeking nearly $473 million in damages over allegations that they used confidential information to build a competing payments business and divert customers.

RedotPay has denied the allegations and previously told Cointelegraph that it would “vigorously defend all claims.”

Related: Binance, RedotPay clash over fate of Singapore lawsuit