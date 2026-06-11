Pliny demonstrates a path to meth synthesis by asking about the Birch reduction method. Source: Pliny
Anthropic’s Fable 5 has prompted backlash from critics since its launch due to its heavy restrictions.
When a user prompts the model for sensitive topics such as bioweapons or cybersecurity, Fable 5 is designed to return a notification and then redirect the conversation to an earlier, less capable model.
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“This is one of the first times that an AI company has rolled out a guardrail, and there has been uniform disdain. It has led to a lot of justified anger,” said Sayash Kapoor, an AI researcher at Princeton University, according to the Wall Street Journal.
“The consensus seems to be that this has been one of the most disappointing model drops of all time, effectively preventing legitimate researchers from contributing their talents to our collective advancement,” said Pliny.
During the Fable 5 launch, Anthropic said it ran an external bug bounty program to look for ways to jailbreak the AI model.
“As well as internal testing, we ran an external bug bounty that produced no universal jailbreaks in over 1,000 hours of testing.”
Cointelegraph reached out to Anthropic for comments but did not receive an immediate response.
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