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Ripple also announced on Tuesday an expanded partnership with financial services giant BNY, which now supports custody of XRP and RLUSD through its Digital Asset Custody platform. The companies plan to work together to allow BNY clients to mint and redeem RLUSD directly through the bank and broaden support for tokenized assets issued on the XRP Ledger.
Separately, Ripple partnered with working-capital platform C2FO to bring financing and settlement for its new Instant Pay service onto the XRP Ledger, using RLUSD. The service is designed to let suppliers receive payments against approved invoices in seconds rather than waiting days for traditional bank settlement.
A C2FO spokesperson told Cointelegraph the service is currently in testing, with a controlled launch and the first RLUSD transactions on the XRP Ledger expected by the end of the year.
The string of announcements on Tuesday followed Ripple’s receipt of final approval from the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Monday to establish a national trust bank. The institution will manage reserves backing RLUSD and provide digital asset custody services, while stablecoin issuance will remain with Ripple’s New York-regulated subsidiary.
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