A new poll from the DeFi Education Fund and Ipsos found that 72% of people surveyed said it was “somewhat” to “extremely” important for politicians to be supportive of policies encouraging financial technology built in the US.

On Tuesday, Ipsos released the results of a poll of 1,545 people conducted in September, showing that 35% of respondents said it was “very” or “extremely” important for political candidates to support the idea of “ensuring that those who are building the next generation of financial technology are encouraged to do so in the United States.” An additional 37% of those surveyed said that the fintech policy was “somewhat important.”

Notably, only 9% of the Ipsos poll respondents said that they were familiar with crypto, and 5% with stablecoins. A majority, 87%, said that they had not held any digital assets in the previous 12 months. Only 13% said it was “very” or “extremely” important for a political candidate to encourage growth in blockchain, crypto, and DeFi.

“Ownership of crypto and openness to DeFi are largely consistent with 2025, and interest looks consistent across party lines,” said Ipsos.

The poll was conducted about two months before Americans were set to vote on the next session of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, in which crypto policies and laws could be a factor at the polling stations. Political action committees backed by crypto companies have already spent tens of millions of dollars in an attempt to influence voters in key races.

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