Vlad.fun suspended its platform after discovering a “serious internal integrity issue” involving members of its team, without disclosing the nature of the alleged misconduct.

Robinhood Chain memecoin launchpad Vlad.fun has suspended operations after discovering what it described as a “serious internal integrity issue” involving members of its own team.

The project said Wednesday that it took the platform offline while it investigates the incident and consults legal counsel on potential action against those responsible. Vlad.fun did not disclose the nature of the alleged misconduct.

Hours before announcing the shutdown, Vlad.fun warned users that a token bearing the platform’s name circulating on its leaderboard was not official, reminding traders that anyone could create tokens on the permissionless launchpad. The project did not indicate whether the two incidents were related.

Robinhood launched Robinhood Chain on July 1 as an Arbitrum-based Ethereum layer 2 focused on tokenized stocks, real-world assets and onchain financial services. Within days, memecoins became the network’s dominant use case, according to Galaxy Digital.