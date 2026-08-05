The rating recognizes the fund’s ability to maintain a stable net asset value, while S&P separately reaffirmed USDT among the lowest-rated stablecoins under its existing assessment framework.

S&P Global Ratings assigned its highest principal stability fund rating to BlackRock’s new tokenized money market fund.

The ratings provider assigned an “AAAm” rating to the BlackRock Daily Reinvestment Stablecoin Reserve Vehicle (BRSRV) on Monday, citing the creditworthiness of its investments and counterparties, its maturity structure and management’s ability to maintain a stable net asset value.

S&P said it identified “no weaknesses” in its qualitative assessment of BlackRock Advisors’ management and organization, credit research and analysis, risk management and compliance.

The ratings provider also described the fund’s tokenization framework as operationally resilient, citing controls intended to mitigate cyber, smart contract and blockchain network risks. The fund uses a permissioned architecture that restricts transactions to whitelisted wallets.

BRSRV launched on Monday as an open-end management investment company, which seeks to operate so that its shares qualify as eligible reserve assets for payment stablecoin issuers under the GENIUS Act.

The fund will hold cash, US Treasury securities maturing in 93 days or less and overnight repurchase agreements secured by Treasury instruments. It will maintain a weighted average maturity of no more than 60 days and a weighted average life of no more than 120 days.

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USDT remains among S&P’s lowest-rated stablecoins

Separately, S&P Global on Tuesday published a summary of its current Stablecoin Stability Assessments, saying six of the 11 stablecoins it covers have an “adequate” or stronger ability to maintain their pegs to fiat currencies.

S&P said two assessments had been revised lower over the previous three quarters, while the other nine remained unchanged.

Tether’s USDt (USDT) remains at 5, or “weak,” after S&P lowered its assessment from 4, or “constrained,” in November 2025. TrueUSD (TUSD) and Ethena USD (USDe) are also assessed at 5.

S&P Global Ratings’ current SSAs. Source: S&P Global Ratings

Euro Coin (EURC), USD Coin (USDC), Global Dollar (USDG) and Paxos USD (USDP) are assessed at 2, or “strong.” Gemini USD (GUSD) and EUR Convertible (EURCV) are assessed at 3, or “adequate.”

First Digital USD (FDUSD) and Sky Dollar/Dai (USDS/DAI) are assessed at 4, or “constrained.”

S&P launched the assessment framework in December 2023. Its analysis considers the assets backing a stablecoin, liquidity, governance, redemption arrangements, legal and regulatory protections, technology dependencies and the issuer’s track record. Assessments range from 1, or “very strong,” to 5, or “weak.”

The AAAm rating assigned to BlackRock’s fund is separate from S&P’s stablecoin assessments. Principal stability fund ratings measure a fixed-income fund’s capacity to maintain a stable net asset value and limit exposure to principal losses due to credit risk.

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