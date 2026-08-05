S&P Global Ratings’ current SSAs. Source: S&P Global Ratings
Euro Coin (EURC), USD Coin (USDC), Global Dollar (USDG) and Paxos USD (USDP) are assessed at 2, or “strong.” Gemini USD (GUSD) and EUR Convertible (EURCV) are assessed at 3, or “adequate.”
First Digital USD (FDUSD) and Sky Dollar/Dai (USDS/DAI) are assessed at 4, or “constrained.”
S&P launched the assessment framework in December 2023. Its analysis considers the assets backing a stablecoin, liquidity, governance, redemption arrangements, legal and regulatory protections, technology dependencies and the issuer’s track record. Assessments range from 1, or “very strong,” to 5, or “weak.”
The AAAm rating assigned to BlackRock’s fund is separate from S&P’s stablecoin assessments. Principal stability fund ratings measure a fixed-income fund’s capacity to maintain a stable net asset value and limit exposure to principal losses due to credit risk.
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