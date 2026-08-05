Cloudflare introduced programmable Wallets for AI agents and said payment features using stablecoins will launch in a future update.

Cloudflare introduced Cloudflare Wallets on Tuesday, a programmable wallet for artificial intelligence (AI) agents designed to support stablecoin payments.

The US cloud infrastructure company said in a blog post that the product aims to simplify how AI agents identify themselves and pay for application programming interfaces (API) and digital content through stablecoin micropayments, enabling what it calls “agentic commerce.”

Cloudflare said users can claim a Cloudflare Wallet handle immediately, while payment features will roll out later.

The company plans to integrate the wallets with its recently announced Monetization Gateway, which uses Coinbase’s x402 protocol to enable stablecoin micropayments.

“Stablecoin micropayments via x402 will make it simple to try an API without an account, allowing agents to test new options with little friction,” Cloudflare software engineer Will Papper wrote in the blog post. He added that the wallets will also let users store stablecoins and receive payments across the web.

Cointelegraph contacted Cloudflare for comment on the rollout timeline and additional details but had not received a response by publication.

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