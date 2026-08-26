Judge Katherine Polk Failla adjourned the retrial in light of Storm’s pending motion for acquittal and related request for a continuance.

The retrial of Tornado Cash co-founder and developer Roman Storm has been postponed from Oct. 26, 2026, to April 26, 2027, as a federal judge weighs his motion for acquittal.

US District Judge Katherine Polk Failla said in a Tuesday order that the retrial would be adjourned “in light of” Storm’s pending motion and his related request for a continuance.

Storm’s lawyers requested the delay on Aug. 3, saying they needed at least 90 days after the court rules on the acquittal motion to prepare for another trial. Prosecutors opposed an adjournment, according to the filing.

In March, US prosecutors asked the court to schedule an October retrial on two charges after jurors failed to reach unanimous verdicts on either count. The charges were conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to violate US sanctions.

A Manhattan jury convicted Storm in August 2025 of conspiring to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business, an offense carrying up to five years in prison. Storm subsequently asked the court to acquit him on all three charges, arguing prosecutors failed to prove he intended to help criminals misuse Tornado Cash.

“My acquittal motion is still sitting there, undecided,” Storm said Tuesday on X. “I honestly don’t know when this ends.”

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