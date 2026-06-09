Top crypto exchanges in Japan. Source: CoinGecko
The group’s securities arm is also preparing crypto investment products. SBI Securities reportedly plans to sell funds developed by SBI Global Asset Management, including investment trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on crypto assets like BTC and ETH.
The moves show that the group is working to build crypto access points across regulated channels, from bank deposits and exchange services to securities products and stablecoin lending.
Magazine: Vietnam preps crypto pilot, HK pushes tokenization: Asia Express
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