Startale Group said on Wednesday that SBI Group had invested $50 million to complete the company’s Series A, as the Japanese blockchain company develops tokenized securities infrastructure, stablecoins and consumer-facing onchain products.

In a press release shared with Cointelegraph, Startale said it closed a $50 million investment from SBI to scale products, including its Strium blockchain for tokenized securities, its Japanese yen and US dollar stablecoins, and a consumer-facing application that onboards users to onchain services.

The deal would deepen institutional backing for Startale’s push into onchain financial infrastructure in Japan, where the company and SBI have already announced projects tied to tokenized securities, stablecoins and digital asset settlement.

“Through the deep collaboration with SBI, we will accelerate the adoption of tokenized stocks, centered on Japanese equities and JPY stablecoin, this year,” said Startale Group CEO Sota Watanabe.

New funding to scale existing projects

The funding round follows a $13 million first close led by Sony Innovation Fund in January, bringing the company’s total Series A to $63 million.

Startale said the newly-raised capital will be used to advance its vertically integrated strategy, building out a full stack that spans blockchain infrastructure, financial products and consumer-facing applications.

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The company plans to scale its Strium network for tokenized securities and real-world asset trading, expand adoption of its JPYSC and USDSC stablecoins, and develop its SuperApp to integrate payments, asset management and onchain services into a single platform.

On Feb. 5, Startale Group and SBI Holdings launched Strium, a layer-1 blockchain designed to support settlement infrastructure for institutional trading of foreign exchange, tokenized equities and RWAs.

Startale Group deepens ties with SBI

The new capital raise also follows a series of collaborations between SBI and Startale. On Aug. 22, 2025, SBI formed partnerships with Startale, Circle and Ripple to launch stablecoin ventures and a tokenized asset trading platform in Japan.

On Dec. 16, SBI and Startale signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop a fully regulated JPY stablecoin, targeting tokenized assets markets and global settlement. Under the MoU, the project will be issued and redeemed by a wholly-owned subsidiary of SBI Shinsei Bank called Shinsei Trust & Banking.

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