SEC complaint against Mining Automatic. Source: SEC
The lawsuit comes as the SEC has increasingly emphasized developing clearer rules for digital assets under Chair Paul Atkins. In June, the agency published its 2026–2030 Strategic Plan, identifying blockchain technology, tokenization and crypto market infrastructure as long-term priorities while reaffirming its investor protection mandate.
The SEC expanded on that approach in July with its 2026 rulemaking agenda, proposing new rules for crypto broker-dealers, digital assets traded on national securities exchanges and alternative trading systems, and potential exemptions and safe harbors for certain digital asset offerings.
The regulatory push coincides with congressional efforts to reshape US crypto oversight through the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which would clarify the respective roles of the SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), if enacted. The bill is expected to face a key Senate vote before lawmakers begin their August recess.
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