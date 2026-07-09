Source: Cynthia Lummis
The digital asset market structure legislation has already faced significant delays since passing the House of Representatives in July 2025, with government shutdowns and debates over ethics provisions in the bill amid Trump’s ties to the crypto industry. While two Senate committees advanced their versions of the bill this year, the legislation still needs some Democratic support to meet the 60-vote threshold in the chamber.
“I do think there’s a little bit of this creep into ethics and other types of extraneous issues and [Democrats are] just derailing this real opportunity to have a bipartisan bill in place,” said Selig in a Wednesday interview with Fox Business, referring to the CLARITY Act. “Otherwise, you end up with regulators like me writing all the rules, and I’m sure all the Democrats would prefer to get something in place that’s bipartisan.”
Magazine: Crypto’s CLARITY Act faces partisan fight over ethics on Senate floor
More on the subject