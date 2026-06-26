SecondFi warns of recovery-related scams

SecondFi developer Emurgo shared an update on the wallet's recovery efforts. Source: Emurgo
SecondFi disclosed a security breach on Tuesday that affected approximately 16 million ADA, worth about $2.4 million at the time, across 374 addresses. SecondFi previously said it traced the incident to an address-level issue in its Cardano web wallet generation software that exposed users' private keys.
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The company also said it secured roughly 129 million ADA through emergency measures and transferred the funds to an independent third-party custodian, where they will remain until the verification and recovery process is complete.
SecondFi has not yet published a comprehensive post-mortem detailing the vulnerability or how the exploit was carried out.
In a separate update on Saturday, SecondFi warned that malicious actors are circulating fraudulent messages impersonating the wallet while its recovery effort remains underway.
The company said no recovery actions requiring user participation have begun and that it will never ask users for private keys, seed phrases, wallet credentials or direct wallet access.
SecondFi said any messages instructing users to submit wallet information, migrate assets or take immediate action outside its verified communication channels should be treated as fraudulent.
It added that users requiring assistance should submit a ticket through its official support portal while the recovery process continues.
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