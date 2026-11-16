The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Deutsche Bundesbank used wholesale central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to test settlement of euro–Singapore dollar trades across their separate digital asset test environments.

As part of Project Simbolon, the two central banks used payment-versus-payment settlement, meaning the final transfers of each currency depended on the final transfer of the other, MAS said in a Monday press release. Zero-knowledge proofs allowed each system to verify whether settlement conditions were met without directly integrating the central bank ledgers.

The project aims to make cross-border transfers between Singapore and Germany faster and cheaper. It also aims to promote common standards for cross-border payments, foreign exchange and securities transactions tied to tokenized assets.

The test was the first milestone under a November 2025 memorandum of understanding between the two central banks on tokenization and cross-border settlement. It also advances broader efforts to make tokenized financial markets more efficient under Project Guardian, a tokenization initiative MAS launched in May 2022.

“Project Simbolon paves the way for eliminating settlement risk in global foreign exchange transactions,” said Sabine Mauderer, first deputy governor of the Bundesbank.

In September, the Eurosystem launched Pontes, a system that lets financial institutions settle wholesale tokenized asset transactions in central bank money.

Related: DBS, JPMorgan’s Kinexys launch 24/7 transfers of tokenized deposits