Source: PeckShieldAlert
The growing popularity of crypto vaults has not come without risks. In August, lending protocol Term Finance lost an estimated $8.5 million after an attacker exploited governance control of its Meta Vaults.
For the time being, crypto vaults remain in a regulatory gray area in the United States. In July, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce said some vaults and onchain lending products could fall under federal securities laws depending on how they are structured and operated.
Peirce said vaults involving discretionary decisions over asset allocation, yield strategies, lending terms or liquidation thresholds could trigger securities, investment company or investment adviser requirements.
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