DeFi total value locked as of June 25. Source: DefiLlama
This new $150 million migration offers a more immediate test of StanChart's infrastructure thesis, though it involves stablecoins rather than tokenized securities.
The migration also follows Uniswap’s push into institutional tokenized-asset trading. On Feb. 12, BlackRock said it would bring its $2.1 billion tokenized Treasury fund, BUIDL, to Uniswap, allowing eligible institutional investors and market makers to trade the security through decentralized infrastructure.
Magazine: Japanese pension fund tips 1% in crypto, G7 urges action on NK hackers: Asia Express
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