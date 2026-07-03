US spot Bitcoin ETFs post $221.7 million inflows, the strongest daily intake since early May, as Bitcoin recovers above $61,000.

US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded their first daily net inflow above $200 million since early May, snapping weeks of sustained withdrawals.

The funds attracted $221.7 million in net inflows on Thursday, according to SoSoValue data, ending a 10-day streak of net outflows that totaled more than $2.7 billion.

The rebound follows one of the weakest stretches for US spot Bitcoin ETFs this year, with the funds posting a record $4.5 billion in net outflows in June.

Daily flows in US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs. Source: SoSoValue

The inflows came as Bitcoin reclaimed the $61,000 level after briefly falling below $59,000, with some investors, including Bitwise chief investment officer Matt Hougan, suggesting the market could be nearing a bottom. Crypto market sentiment on Friday was measured at an “extreme fear” reading by the Fear & Greed Index from Alternative.me.

Fidelity leads ETF rebound as BlackRock outflows continue

Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) led Thursday's rebound with $166 million in net inflows, accounting for roughly 75% of the day's total, according to Farside Investors data.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) followed with $91.8 million in inflows, while the VanEck Bitcoin ETF (HODL) and Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) attracted $4.4 million and $1.7 million, respectively.

Source: Farside Investors

Meanwhile, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the largest US spot Bitcoin ETF by assets, continued to bleed, posting $40.4 million in net outflows on Thursday. The fund has lost more than $2.2 billion during an 11-session outflow streak since June 17.

Altcoin ETFs post inflows as sentiment stays in fear

The recovery in ETF flows extended beyond Bitcoin, with altcoin investment products also posting net inflows on Thursday.

US spot Ether ETFs attracted $29.1 million on Thursday, following $14.9 million in inflows a day earlier. XRP ETFs also returned to net inflows, attracting $6.6 million after two consecutive sessions of outflows.

Related: Swan's Cory Klippsten sees record Bitcoin holder supply revealing early bottom

The global crypto market cap climbed 2.4% to $2.22 trillion over the past 24 hours as Bitcoin recovered above $61,000, according to CoinGecko data.

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