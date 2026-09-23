Tianwei Liu, co-founder and CEO of StraitsX, told Cointelegraph that in Asia, fragmented currencies and payment systems have created demand for stablecoin settlement.
“That demand is also extending into everyday spending, with stablecoins sitting behind payment methods people already use,” Liu said.
However, outside of Asia, stablecoins address different needs, he said, including dollar access, remittances and protection against inflation or capital controls, such as across Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.
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Chainalysis tracked 4,708 new cross-border corridors during the reporting period, carrying a combined $2.64 billion. Each corridor represents a route between an originating and receiving country.
Flows remained heavily concentrated in the top quarter of corridors, which accounted for 96.1% of measurable cross-border stablecoin value. The remaining three quarters carried $8.66 billion, up from $260 million in the previous period.
Vincent Chok, co-founder and CEO of First Digital, told Cointelegraph that while traditional payment structure remains effective for established corridors, it becomes fragmented as businesses move money between markets with different banking systems, currencies and settlement hours.
Stablecoins offer another option, he said, but it is still restrained by regulatory clarity, reliable redemption, access to local currencies and interoperability with existing financial systems.
“Onchain settlement is fast, but it doesn’t solve the off-chain parts: converting to local currency, meeting compliance requirements, and moving funds through existing banking rails,” Chok said.
Meanwhile, traditional remittance companies have expanded their stablecoin offerings this year.
Western Union launched a stablecoin wallet and Visa-linked card across 37 markets in August, allowing users to hold and spend its branded US dollar-backed stablecoin.
MoneyGram announced a similar card initiative in September, initially targeting Colombia, with additional markets planned later this year.
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