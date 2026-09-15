Wilkins’ comments come as stablecoin adoption continues to grow, with more than $300 billion now in circulation. The market remains overwhelmingly tied to the US dollar, which accounts for 98% of stablecoin value and gives the currency what Wilkins described as a “considerable first-mover advantage.”
Related: BofA, Citi, Goldman Sachs among 21 institutions planning stablecoin launch
By contrast, British pound-denominated stablecoins have been much slower to gain traction, although UK regulators have taken several steps this year to encourage their development.
The Financial Conduct Authority began testing prospective stablecoin issuers through a dedicated regulatory sandbox and finalized rules for UK stablecoin issuance in June. The Bank of England has also been experimenting with digital money, including a recent test of whether stablecoins and a simulated digital pound could work together for cross-border trade payments.
The shift comes as the Bank of England takes a more accommodating approach to stablecoins following industry criticism that its proposed rules could stifle innovation.
Related: Fragmented regulations limit stablecoin adoption in international finance: WTO head