Global digital asset banking group Sygnum has announced the launch of an institutional crypto asset management service targeting the $100 billion corporate crypto treasury sector.

Sygnum Select, launched on Thursday, is described as a “discretionary mandate service” that applies Swiss banking’s established portfolio management model to crypto assets.

The service launches with live client mandates, client assets, and $200 million in actively managed portfolios already in place, a Sygnum spokesperson told Cointelegraph.

The move comes amid solid growth in corporate and public digital asset treasury companies (DATs) over the last few years, which now hold over $100 billion in crypto assets.

“Yet many lack the infrastructure for professional, institutional-grade management,” which creates “strong demand” for regulated services offering such products and addressing the gap, stated Sygnum.

There are currently 1.13 million BTC held by public companies and 287,990 BTC held by private firms worth a combined $97 billion, according to BitcoinTreasuries.

DATs hold almost $100 billion worth of BTC. Source: BitcoinTreasuries

Not all DATs have been success stories. Ether treasury ETHZilla rebranded to “Forum” on Wednesday as part of a pivot out from holding crypto, with the new focus on tokenized assets following a 20% stock slide year to date.

Meanwhile, the world’s largest BNB treasury company, CEA Industries, has crashed 94% from its high last year, reportedly blaming the family office of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, YZi Labs, for a “secret side agreement.”

Sygnum said there has been a shift in client needs

Sygnum Select takes full execution authority within a client’s agreed investment framework, handling strategic asset allocation, active rebalancing, and risk oversight.

“As digital assets mature and institutional adoption accelerates, we’re seeing a clear shift in what clients need,” said Sygnum chief investment officer Fabian Dori.

He added that crypto foundations and corporate treasuries are no longer simply looking for custody and trading, “they want a trusted, regulated counterparty who can actively manage their assets with the same discipline and holistic approach as a traditional private bank.”

The live mandates include spot, staking, hedging, derivatives, tokenized securities, and market-neutral strategies, and most portfolios include multiple asset classes across traditional and crypto assets, according to Sygnum.

“Clients can now access bespoke portfolio management that combines what traditional asset managers or crypto-native firms can offer,” explained Markus Haemmerli, Sygnum’s head of portfolio management.

The service is initially available only to Swiss clients, but broader geographic expansion is planned.

Sygnum raised more than 750 BTC in January for its market-neutral Bitcoin (BTC) fund, which posted an annualized return of 8.9% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Swiss crypto bank reached a post-money valuation of more than $1 billion after securing $58 million in an oversubscribed strategic growth round in January 2025.

