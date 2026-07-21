Telegram founder Pavel Durov said the messaging platform will roll out a native non-custodial Gram wallet this summer, bringing self-custody crypto transactions to its more than 1 billion users.

Telegram plans to roll out a native non-custodial Gram wallet across its messaging app this summer, potentially bringing self-custody crypto payments to more than 1 billion monthly active users.

In a post on Wednesday, founder Pavel Durov said the wallet would allow users to send cryptocurrency instantly and without fees. He described it as the “largest rollout of a non-custodial crypto wallet in human history,” though Telegram has not disclosed a firm launch date or additional technical details.

Pavel Durov announces Telegram’s Gram wallet. Source: Pavel Durov

Telegram surpassed 1 billion monthly active users in 2025, according to the company, giving the wallet a potential reach far beyond most standalone crypto applications. Even limited adoption among the platform’s user base could significantly expand access to self-custody and peer-to-peer crypto payments.

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Gram returns to Telegram’s crypto roots

The wallet announcement comes weeks after The Open Network, the blockchain closely integrated with Telegram, unveiled plans to rename its native token from Toncoin to Gram. The change revives the cryptocurrency’s original name from Telegram’s 2018 white paper, with founder Pavel Durov describing it as a return to the project’s roots.

Telegram has increasingly backed the TON ecosystem since abandoning its original blockchain project following a 2020 settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The network said the Gram rebrand is part of a broader roadmap to expand crypto services and Web3 functionality within Telegram.

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