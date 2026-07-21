Pavel Durov announces Telegram’s Gram wallet. Source: Pavel Durov
Telegram surpassed 1 billion monthly active users in 2025, according to the company, giving the wallet a potential reach far beyond most standalone crypto applications. Even limited adoption among the platform’s user base could significantly expand access to self-custody and peer-to-peer crypto payments.
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The wallet announcement comes weeks after The Open Network, the blockchain closely integrated with Telegram, unveiled plans to rename its native token from Toncoin to Gram. The change revives the cryptocurrency’s original name from Telegram’s 2018 white paper, with founder Pavel Durov describing it as a return to the project’s roots.
Telegram has increasingly backed the TON ecosystem since abandoning its original blockchain project following a 2020 settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The network said the Gram rebrand is part of a broader roadmap to expand crypto services and Web3 functionality within Telegram.
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