Tether Gold total value locked (TVL). Source: DefiLlama
Tether Gold is also finding new uses beyond trading and custody. In June, Bitcoin lending platform Ledn announced plans to add XAUT as loan collateral later this year, allowing clients to borrow against their tokenized gold holdings without selling them.
According to RWA.xyz, tokenized commodities have a distributed value of about $4.46 billion and account for nearly 13% of the roughly $34.73 billion tokenized real-world asset market.
Tokenized commodities. Source: RWA.xyz
Magazine: Will the US get CLARITY this week? Bitcoin’s new $80K target: Hodler’s Digest, July 19