The recognition allows regulated firms in Abu Dhabi Global Market to offer services involving Tether Gold as tokenized commodities gain broader adoption.

Tether Gold (XAUT) has been recognized as an Accepted Spot Commodity in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), allowing firms in the international financial center to offer services involving the tokenized gold asset if they hold the required regulatory permissions.

The recognition follows ADGM’s earlier acceptance of Tether’s USDt (USDT) as an Accepted Fiat Referenced Token, extending the company’s regulated product lineup in one of the Middle East’s largest international financial centers.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said the designation gives regulated firms a clearer path to offer XAUT, while ADGM said it would support business growth by expanding the products and services available to companies operating in the financial center.

DefiLlama data shows Tether Gold’s total value locked (TVL) has more than tripled over the past year, rising from about $826 million to roughly $2.86 billion.

Tether Gold total value locked (TVL). Source: DefiLlama

Tether Gold is also finding new uses beyond trading and custody. In June, Bitcoin lending platform Ledn announced plans to add XAUT as loan collateral later this year, allowing clients to borrow against their tokenized gold holdings without selling them.

According to RWA.xyz, tokenized commodities have a distributed value of about $4.46 billion and account for nearly 13% of the roughly $34.73 billion tokenized real-world asset market.

Tokenized commodities. Source: RWA.xyz

Magazine: Will the US get CLARITY this week? Bitcoin’s new $80K target: Hodler’s Digest, July 19