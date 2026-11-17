Hardware wallet maker Trezor has disclosed its third partner data breach this year, warning that an attacker accessed personal information linked to approximately 27,000 orders held by shipping provider Skladon.

The exposed information includes customers’ names, phone numbers, delivery addresses, email addresses and purchase details for orders placed between Aug. 9 and Nov. 7.

Trezor said Monday that it believes the attacker exported the data. Its own systems were not compromised, and customers’ devices remain secure, the company said.

The disclosure follows an August breach at shipping provider ShipMonk that initially affected about 13,700 customers. Trezor later said another approximately 67,000 US customers were affected, including people whose records ShipMonk had assured it were deleted.

In September, a separate breach at marketing platform Brevo exposed 347,149 email addresses from Trezor’s newsletter list.

“Treat any unexpected call, text, email or letter about your order as suspicious, and be alert to potential risks to your physical security,” the company said on X. “Trezor will never cold-call you or ask for your wallet backup.”

The disclosure came as Trezor launched its anonymous pickup service in 18 European countries, allowing customers to order devices without giving out home addresses.

“For crypto holders, a leaked shipping record does more harm than most. It links a person, a home address and the fact that they own crypto,” it said.

Related: Chainalysis says breach exposed password hashes and live tokens