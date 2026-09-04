Trezor says data breach affects another 67K US customers

Trezor said an additional 67,000 US users were affected by its shipping provider’s data breach, opening the path to potential phishing attacks and social engineering scams.

The impact of hardware wallet provider Trezor’s data breach was larger than initially estimated, expanding to an additional 67,000 US customers.

The breach may endanger more US users who ordered between November 2019 and August 2021, Trezor said in a Friday X post, citing the latest update from its shipping provider, ShipMonk.

These customers had their full details exposed, including name, email, number, shipping address and order specifics. Trezor blamed the shipping provider for not deleting the data from these orders, despite saying it had received written assurances from ShipMonk.

While Trezor systems were not compromised, the data breach may threaten the digital asset holdings of the 67,000 customers, as attackers may use the information for phishing attacks impersonating Trezor, in a bid to steal users’ seed phrases controlling their wallets.

In August, Trezor initially estimated that only 14,000 users had their data exposed through the shipping provider. Trezor reported in January 2024 that about 66,000 users were at risk of phishing attacks if they had contacted the company’s support team since December 2021.

Phishing attacks and social engineering don’t require exploiting code vulnerabilities. Still, these impersonation-based scams drove the majority of the crypto industry’s losses in the first quarter of the year, accounting for $306 million of the total $482 million lost, according to blockchain security company Hacken.

In July, a crypto investor lost nearly $1 million after signing a malicious phishing token approval transaction on Ethereum.

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