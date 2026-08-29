Source: DEX Screener
“GOLD just rugged!” Lookonchain said, estimating that the wallets made a $312,000 profit, or roughly 17 times their initial investment.
Trump publicly promoted RealTrumpCoins.com in September 2024 when announcing his silver medallions, describing the website as the exclusive place to buy them. The site says the products are not manufactured, distributed or sold by the Trump Organization.
The sudden GOLD promotion and subsequent deletion of related X posts fueled speculation that the brand’s X accounts and website had been compromised. Several crypto outlets have since described GOLD as an apparent scam or rug pull, while unverified reports have linked the suspected compromise to Iranian hackers.
US President Donald Trump promoted the Real Trump Coins brand in September 2024. Source: Truth Social
The GOLD episode adds to scrutiny of Trump-linked crypto ventures as the president pushes Congress to advance legislation that would reshape US oversight of the industry.
Related: Trump cost investors $4.7B through crypto ‘schemes’: Public Citizen
Trump urged lawmakers on Aug. 19 to pass a “fair version” of the CLARITY Act, proposed legislation that would establish a regulatory framework for crypto assets and clarify whether tokens fall under securities or commodities rules.
Trump and his family have backed or launched several crypto ventures, including the Official Trump (TRUMP) memecoin and World Liberty Financial. The ventures have drawn conflict-of-interest concerns as his administration shapes crypto policy, while the White House has denied any impropriety.
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