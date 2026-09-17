Cybersecurity-focused account Dark Web Informer also flagged another website, revoloot.lol, associated with a separate actor claiming responsibility, further complicating efforts to establish who controls the stolen customer records. The revoloot.lol website was also unavailable when checked by Cointelegraph.
Italy’s National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Directorate is also now involved because the suspected intrusion concerns a government entity, Italian news agency ANSA reported Wednesday.
Related: Italy investigates government email breach linked to Revolut data leak
Prosecutors in Reggio Calabria have opened an investigation into unauthorized access to a computer system of public interest, while investigators work to establish whether the institutional email account was breached or cloned.
Italy’s privacy regulator has separately asked banks to urgently review the security of their access systems and is examining whether other banks or financial institutions may have been involved.
Magazine: Revolut ID thefts highlight KYC’s dangers: Here’s how to fix it