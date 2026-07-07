Trump says he doesn’t talk to family about crypto interests

Donald Trump speaks to reporters about “Trump Accounts” at the White House on Monday. Source: YouTube
Trump said he doesn’t talk to his family about their involvement in crypto, an area that made him more than $1.4 billion last year, according to financial disclosures released June 30.
Trump and his sons are listed as co-founders of World Liberty Financial, a crypto platform that generated a large portion of Trump’s crypto-related income last year, but the president said his interest in crypto is “not a question of a personal thing.”
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“I let my kids do whatever the hell they do. I don't talk to them, ever, talk to them about it,” Trump said.
Trump claimed that the Biden administration “dropped all investigations” related to crypto when he “went very pro-crypto.”
However, under the Trump administration, the Securities and Exchange Commission stopped multiple investigations and withdrew or settled enforcement actions filed against crypto companies, some of which had donated to Trump.
“Every time I see a crypto guy where they dropped an investigation, I said: ‘You’re lucky I’m president,” Trump said.
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